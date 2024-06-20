KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Here comes the heat, possibly hottest of the of year so far

Welcome to summer, weather blog readers!

Summer “officially” begins at 3:50 PM..I use quotation marks because summer pretty much pretty much begins when stretches of hot weather start occuring.. which has already happened as we are running about 2 degrees above average for the month.

Some enjoyed some cooler air Wednesday thanks to rainfall, with afternoon temperatures ranging from the 70s at KCI to 90 in Harrisonville.

KSHB

We’re about to turn up the heat next week and possibly see some of the hottest temperatures so far this season.

Today heat indices will only be in the middle 90s. There is a slight chance of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon, classic summertime stuff.

KSHB

Friday through next Friday, heat index readings will be 95-105 as we sit in the hot soup....a high-pressure system.

The ridge that has been giving the East Coast hot temperatures will slide west this weekend.

KSHB

That will push highs to reach 90-95. As the ridge slides through, it may help send a cold front through the area, giving us a good chance of thunderstorms on Saturday night into Sunday. We can't rule out some damaging wind gusts or hail with any storms that form. But at this point, no significant severe weather outbreak is expected locally.

Our hottest day so far has been 92 degrees, and we're looking at highs of 90-95 Monday and Tuesday.

KSHB

There's a chance for storms Tuesday night into Wednesday, which could cut our heatwave short. However, the heat and humidity should pick back up for the second half of the week, it just may be a little tougher to hit 95 degrees.

We will be watching how high the actual temperature can get with the humidity levels. The higher the humidity, the lower the high temperature, and vice versa. This is the same reason why Phoenix typically has a higher high temperature than Miami.

KSHB

Overall, summer officially arrives today, and Mother Nature is ready to crank up the heat. Stay cool and hydrated everyone!

