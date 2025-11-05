KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Kansas City to see 70s, arctic air, incoming flurries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hope you're having a great week so far, weather blog readers!

We’ve been treated to a splendid stretch of fall weather, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the 60s and 70s each day. Enjoy it while it lasts because a big, abrupt change is on the way.

So far this week, two cold fronts have already passed through, and two more are lined up behind them. The next one arrives Thursday evening and finally brings some rain along with it.

Rainfall amounts look light, especially around Kansas City, but northern and central Missouri could pick up around a tenth of an inch. For those in the metro, don’t be surprised to see a few sprinkles or some light drizzle after 7 p.m. Thursday.

KSHB

Despite that front, Friday will rebound nicely with highs near 70°. Evening outdoor plans should be seasonally perfect, with temperatures falling into the 50s.

The second cold front arrives Saturday, but not before highs warm again to around 60°. There’s a slight chance for more light rain, but you’ll really notice this front thanks to gusty winds that could top 40 mph in the afternoon.

KSHB

This isn’t just any ordinary cold front — it’s an Arctic blast. The last time we saw air this cold was back in late August, when we briefly enjoyed a stretch of 70° highs.

KSHB

By Sunday morning, temperatures will plunge into the 20s, and we’ll struggle to reach the 30s during the day. Wind chills will stay in the 20s and 30s under mostly cloudy skies...not a pleasant day, to say the least. If you’re heading to the KC Current match late in the morning, you’ll need the scarves and heavy coats!

Today’s models are hinting at something very believable with this cold air mass: the possibility of snow. While accumulating snow looks unlikely right now, some light snow or flurries can’t be ruled out before 9 a.m. Sunday.

KSHB

We’ll remain in that cold air through Monday, with morning wind chills possibly in the teens and afternoon highs only near 40°. Make sure to disconnect outdoor hoses, bring in pets, and take your usual cold-weather precautions.

KSHB

Then, in true Midwest fashion, we bounce right back. Highs climb into the 60s on Tuesday and near 70° by the end of next week, with a larger storm system looming next weekend.

That’s some good ’ol Midwest weather whiplash!