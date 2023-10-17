KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Kansas City's first frost hits right on time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hello Weather Blog readers! It's Tuesday and we just experienced the coldest morning since April 17 as our low temperature dipped to 36° at KCI.

That temperature is cold enough for frost to form, which you may have seen on the rooftops or in the ditches this morning on your way to work like I did.

The frost didn't last long as the temperature was 36° at 7 a.m. then warmed to 40° by 8 a.m. With such a short period of frosty temperatures, it's unlikely serious damage was done to many plants (unless they are tropical plants which can be damaged when temperatures fall below 50°).

When looking at the observations this morning, unless you were close to the heart of Kansas City, Lee's Summit, or Maryville, you probably had some patchy frost form. Anything shaded in blue was could enough this morning for frost.

No need to worry about more frost formation for a solid week as a warm weather pattern sets up for the next 7-10 days.

Ironically, in 10 days is the first average freeze in Kansas City on October 27, and considering the big drop in temperatures coming from our weather models, we may hit that average perfectly too!

In the meantime, the plants will be enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures!

Have a great week, everyone!