KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Major Pattern Shift next 10 Days

Today was the warmest day, officially in KC, since October 30th when we reached 80° at KCI. Today we soared to 83°, possibly 84°.
The high was 88° at Emporia, KS. This is certainly a taste of summer. But, spring showers and thunderstorms are about to enter the picture.
The 2nd half of April is going to see several chances of rain and thunderstorms. Severe weather will be possible.
