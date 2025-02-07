KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Multiple snow storms possible next week

Hello, weather blog readers —

The second half of winter is underway.

Mother Nature came out of the locker room and warmed up with some freezing drizzle Wednesday morning.

Freezing rain/drizzle is possible on Saturday morning as a similar setup to Wednesday morning occurs, leading to the threat of mainly elevated surfaces becoming icy as temperatures across northern Missouri will be near or just below freezing.

Kansas City: Please monitor forecast changes, if we get a few dregrees cooler, roads will become icy again!#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/Q2nSKwCPV9 — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) February 7, 2025

Near and north of Highway 36 has the best chance for the icy conditions.

However, if the forecast starts to look cooler, then icy roads are possible down to the I-70 corridor. So, please, if you have plans for Saturday morning — monitor the forecast!

After that, our next chance of wintry weather becomes more widespread from accumulating snow following an early week cold front.

The first of two wintry systems moves through Monday night with snow lingering through Tuesday evening.

The second wave timing looks like Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning. While both systems have a good chance of giving us some accumulating snow, there are hints that the second wave could generate higher amounts.

The second snow chance features colder temperatures, more moisture, and a longer duration of snow.

KSHB

Above shows moisture for the Tuesday snow episode, below is Wednesday-Thursday.

KSHB

Of course, cold and breezy conditions will accompany snow chances too.

While I don't think we are dealing with another blizzard, blowing snow may reduce visibility.

Wind chill values on Wednesday and Thursday morning may be near or below zero.

KSHB

The cold air setup and what weather models show are giving me high confidence in accumulating snow by the end of next week.

The GFS/American weather models give Kansas City about an 80% chance of at least 3 inches.

KSHB

As always, there is time for the forecast to change in any direction: colder, warmer, snowier, drier, etc.

We'll keep you updated on the forecast, just keep checking back!

