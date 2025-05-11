KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Nice weather, hot weather, thunderstorm weather

Watch Now
Good Mother's Day, bloggers,

I hope you had a great Mother's Day. As we look to the week ahead, we are tracking more nice weather, one potentially hot day and then an increasing chance of thunderstorms.

The nice weather continues tomorrow, with the hot day being Wednesday. The pattern becomes more active next weekend.

Details on the weather for the next 7-10 days are in the 6-minute video below.

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy.

