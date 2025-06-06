KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Periods of Rain this Weekend

Good Friday bloggers,

We are still, on average, going through the wettest time of year. So, if it were dry for several days in a row, that would be unusual.

This weekend we are going to have to dodge some raindrops. If you have outdoor plans keep an eye to the sky and below we have the most likely time to see rain.

The system that brings this highest chance and most widespread rain is moving through Wyoming Friday morning. It will move through our area Saturday morning into the early afternoon. This morning a line of severe thunderstorms is tracking across Oklahoma into Arkansas. We are on the northern edge seeing a few rain showers. A few thunderstorms may be around as well. These will exit this afternoon.

This is a 35 second Powercast movie that shows the main periods of rain (no audio).

Weather Blog Powercast

How much rain will fall?

Oklahoma, Arkansas, southern Kansas into southern Missouri that have been repeatedly hammered this Spring, will see the most rain again today through Monday where rainfall will add up to 4"-7". Severe weather will be an issue down there as well.

In our area the best way to describe it is that most will see .10"-.50" of rain, some will see .50"-1" of rain and a few will see 1"-2" of rain. It depends on where the heaviest downpours set up.

We are still about 1.25" below average in rain for the year. But, we are in pretty good shape after the deluge Tuesday. May and June are on average the wettest months of the year and it is important to get rain these months. The rain in May and June help getting adequate soil moisture as we head into the hotter and drier summer months.

So, if I had to pick a period this weekend where we have the best chance to see steady and widespread rain with a few thunderstorms, it is Saturday from 5 AM to 1 PM.

