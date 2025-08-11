KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Periods of Showers and Thunderstorms

Good Monday bloggers,

We talked over the weekend about knowing we will see a flash flooding set up in the area. But, we did not know where the heaviest rain would set up. As it turned out, the rain Sunday morning ended up pushing the heaviest to southern Kansas as close as just south of Emporia, KS.

Radar estimated totals over the last 3 days shows the heaviest rain across southern Kansas where 1"-4" of rain has occurred. It is still adding up. There was a 2nd band of 1"-4" rainfall the last 3 days from southern Nebraska to southern Wisconsin. Milwaukee received around 10" of rain in a 12 hour period over the weekend causing major flash flooding.

Jeff Penner

When you zoom in to our area we have quite a variety of rainfall totals. Rainfall ranged from 3" between Buckner and Odessa to a trace north of Excelsior Springs, MO. We will continue to add to these totals as we track 2-3 more disturbances from the southwest.

Jeff Penner

These disturbances are tracking southwest to northeast along the northwest edge of a heat dome. We are in the "rim of fire.". This breaks down Wednesday allowing the heat to return along with out of control humidity.

Jeff Penner

Let's go through this.

EARLY MONDAY MORNING:

The KC area saw scattered showers and a few very heavy thunderstorms while widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms produced flash flooding and severe weather across southern Kansas.

Jeff Penner

MONDAY THROUGH NOON:

The disturbance in southern Kansas will move through and weaken keeping areas of showers and thunderstorms around.

Jeff Penner

MONDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue as the morning disturbance exits and a new disturbance tracks in from the southwest. You can see the rain increase across southwest Kansas and western Oklahoma. The high will be around 80° in our area which is 10 degrees below average.

Jeff Penner

MONDAY NIGHT:

The 2nd disturbance will move through increasing the areas of showers and thunderstorms. We do not expect severe weather or major flash flooding. But, any very heavy thunderstorms can cause ponding of water on roads that can cause hydroplaning. Hydroplaning is when water gets under the tires causing the car to slide, similar to driving on ice. Also, creeks can rise fast as well. Lows tonight will be 65°-70°.

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY:

We will see a few showers and thunderstorms linger as the Monday night disturbance tracks to northern Illinois. Highs will reach the mid 80s as we see more sunshine and moderate humidity.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY:

Highs will climb to the mid and upper 80s as we see much more sunshine and barely any rain. The humidity will be moderate.

Thursday-Saturday will see the humidity get out of control as highs climb to 90°-95°. A new cold front with thunderstorm chances arrive next Sunday-Tuesday.

Jeff Penner

RAINFALL FORECAST TODAY-WEDNESDAY:

.10"-.50" is likely for most locations with .50"-1" in some locations and there will be a few locations that see 1"-3". Any heavy thunderstorm will have rainfall rates of 1"-2" per hour.

Jeff Penner

Officially, at KCI, which is the official reporting station for Kansas City we are running about 2.50" above average on rain for the year. Our wet summer will continue with more rain chances every 2-5 days the rest of August into September.

Jeff Penner

WEATHER FORECAST SUMMARY:

Jeff Penner

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy