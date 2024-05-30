KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Rain approaching as we stay unsettled, but not severe

Good Thursday Blog Readers-

We are tracking incoming rain, a dry weekend, and some summer heat building in the 10 day forecast. But first, let's close out the month of May.

Thursday - Friday

The clouds have arrived and the rain chances are increasing this afternoon and evening.

KSHB

This set up does NOT favor severe weather but we could see some showers become thunder showers and deal with periods of heavy rain. Severe weather concerns today and tonight hang south into west Texas. The best chance for this looks to be 4 p.m. until 10 pm.

KSHB

As we round the corner into Friday morning the thunder portion of the forecast looks to fade away a bit. We are likely to be dealing with lingering on and off rain showers for much of Friday. Some of the afternoon rain looks to be more steady but overall we should dry out by sunset Friday. Keep in mind, Friday will be much cooler with highs in the upper 60s and will round of being kind of gray and dreary overall.

KSHB

KSHB

When it comes to rain totals we could see anywhere form 0.5" to 2" of rain depending on where storms and showers set up. It does look like the heavier rain will favor areas northwest of Kansas City.

KSHB

This last push of moisture could bring our end of May rain total right near normal. Currently we are sitting at 3.55" of rain for the month of May. And while that reads below average, this month has been anything but that. We've dealt with a lot of severe storms that brought more damaging winds than anything else. The spring total though, pretty much perfectly normal. So, if you felt like this spring was wetter than normal, nope, it was pretty basic. The severe storm count on the other end, not so much.

KSHB

This Weekend

The rain looks to leave us alone for the weekend, at least until we are closing out our Sunday. Which is great news as we have a lot of fun events popping up, I am sure I missed a few, but highs in the 80s with passing clouds both days sounds pretty nice.

KSHB

Sunday Night into Monday

Right now, it looks like the rain doesn't arrive until well after we've all gone to bed Sunday, and will mainly impact your Monday morning. The good news again, this set up does NOT favor severe weather for Kansas City, either.

KSHB

Next Week

I think the bigger headline next week is the heat that is building nearby. Through the four corners region triple digits are getting ready to pop! We are tracking a heat dome, or ridge of high pressure, building through Tuesday-Thursday of next week.

KSHB

KSHB

While we are on the edge of all this heat, we are still expected above normal temperatures in Kansas City through the first week of June. Keep in mind we are now officially behind schedule to witness our first 90° day. On average the KC Area reports its first 90° on May 27.

KSHB

The last time we felt 90° heat was Oct. 2... that was 241 days ago! Are you ready for the summer heat? The good news when we round the corner to June we start to put the worst of severe weather season behind us. Tornado and large hail activity in the Kansas City area tends to peak in mid-May and decrease through June and July. But when it comes to damaging thunderstorm winds our peak activity is actually the month of June. So while tornado season is trying to wind down, wind season hasn't quite yet.