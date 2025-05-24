KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Rain Update for the Memorial Day Weekend

Good Saturday evening bloggers,

We have seen a rather nice Saturday. But, the rain we have been forecasting is still on the way. The sky is becoming a little darker this evening which will lead to a few showers and some drizzle after 7 PM. This will be followed by an increase in scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

We do have a chance for more extended dry hours Sunday.

Details on the rest of the Memorial day weekend are in the four and a half minute video below.

Have a great rest of your holiday weekend.

Stay healthy.