KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Scattered Thunderstorms, Cooler and 2nd Cold Front

We had 4 straight days with highs of 95° or higher between Friday and Monday. Now, the heat wave is ending as we are having scattered thunderstorms this morning with a disturbance from the west. The cold front may bring new scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

We had quite a lightning display with the thunderstorms this morning. There was a zone from around KC to Emporia, KS drifting southeast.

This is just the 1st cold front we are tracking the next 5 days.

TODAY:

After the morning thunderstorms exit this morning we may see new scattered thunderstorms this afternoon as we track the 1st cold front.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY:

We are looking at nice summer weather with highs in the mid to upper 80s, lows in the 60s and lower humidity.

The front coming through today will become a warm front Thursday to our west as you can see highs in the 90s across much of Nebraska.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY:

This when we will see the 2nd cold front move in from the northwest as the newly formed warm front approaches from the west. This setup will generate more scattered thunderstorms in our area Friday night-Saturday. Hopefully, this will happen after the game. But, we will have to watch this.

