KSHB 41 Weather Blog | 'School Day at the K' is here but so are some more storms

Good Wednesday morning blog readers-

It's my favorite day of the year... School Day! This science show and I go way back and I'm proud to be a tiny part of this production... but we've got to give a big shout out to Lindsey Anderson! Lindsey has been hard at work organizing the entire show, planning the experiments and working with Science City to make sure we've got all the big booms and giant clouds you could dream of!

Here's what to expect today:



9:30 am: NASA/Roman Space Telescope Talk

10:00 am: KSHB/Science City on-field science experiments

11:00 am - 12:30 pm: STEM vendors, displays, exhibits, etc.

1:00 pm: UMKC robot first pitch

1:10 pm: Royals vs. Brewers

P.S. you can still get tickets: www.royals.com/schoolday

Here is a list of some of the experiments you can expect to see today! I won't go into detail of what each experiment is or what science principle you will learn about... because you gotta get to the K today to get all that :P. But here is a sneak peak:



Magic pH Rainbow Dragons Breath Liquid Nitrogen Cloud Dry Ice Poppers Vortex Rings Bernoulli Ping Pong Lift Gravity Drop Pressure Rockets Trash Can Nitro Launch

Last year it was a rainy school day, and while the Royals have the tarp out this morning, we aren't expecting soaking rains at the K this year!

There is some activity on radar this morning as a cold front near Wichita lifts along I-35 toward Kansas City. At 4:30 am one thunderstorm was active near Emporia and yes we are expecting some morning showers and storms. But they won't ruin your School Day plans.

Storms should stay around and south of I-70 and through the morning continue to drift east. Here is a look at what radar could look like by 10 am. We aren't expecting severe weather with this activity this morning.

Severe weather does look likely for our friends east in St. Louis tonight though. As this front moves through Missouri and interacts with some afternoon heat, severe storms are likely. We are just in the beginning of all this and if we get going early in the afternoon areas south and east of KC closer to the Ozarks could see low end severe storms that will charge east quickly.

Beyond this system we are looking to calm down a bit. Thursday night there is a chance for some wrap around showers on the back side of this low. That rain chance should stay north of I-70 and will be limited to light rain and or sprinkles. Friday into the Mother's Day weekend is looking warm and really nice... well for the most part.

If you are making plans for Mother's Day, there are some evening storm chances on our radar. So just keep that in mind if you have any outdoor plans for Mom. Happy early Mother's Day to all my Mama's out there <3.