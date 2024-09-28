KSHB 41 Weather Blog | September ending dry and warm in Kansas City

Good Saturday morning blog readers-

Enjoy the Last Weekend of September in Kansas City!

It's a beautiful weekend in Kansas City, and the last one of September. With October temperatures on the horizon, make sure to get outside and soak up the warmth while you can... you know it will get harder and harder to crank out mild weekend weather as we move through Fall.

Here are some highlights for the Metro this weekend:



Current vs. Gotham FC: Catch the soccer game at 12 pm today.

KU vs. TCU: Watch the Kansas Jayhawks take on the TCU Horned Frogs at their first game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead.

NASCAR: NASCAR fans are flocking to Kansas City for the weekend's events.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

As Helene’s cloud cover dissipates today, we’ll start to feel the effects of a heat dome building to our west. Although Kansas City will be on the edge of this heat dome, we can expect temperatures to climb into the 80s.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Those through the upper Great Plains southwest into Arizona will be flirting with record territory by Sunday. Take a look at some of these cities forecast!



Sheridan Wyoming: 96, Record: 91 (1989)

Rapid City, Nebraska: 96, Record: 92 (2022)

Phoenix, Arizona: 110, Record: 107 (2003)

Just what Phoenix needs, more heat! In case you haven't been following, Phoenix has hit 100 degrees a lot this year. The Valley of the Sun broke its record for consecutive 100-degree days this summer. With 113 days in a row above 100°F, the city shattered the previous record of 76 consecutive 100-degree days set in 1993.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

We're hoping to stay on the edge of this heat dome for the next week or so. There might be brief cool-downs while storms pass to our north, but rain isn't in the forecast as we close out September dry. The only rain we saw for the month occurred from 9/19-24 bringing our monthly rain total to 1.48" at KCI. Since we aren't adding any more rain to our September bucket we are looking to close out the September 2024 as the 26th driest in KC's history. This dry early Fall things seems to be trending in the last few years.

KSHB 41- Cassie Wilson

KSHB 41 - Lindsey Anderson

It's safe to say we are in a rain deficit and need some rain in the 10 day forecast, but there aren't any big signs to come into early October yet, so stay tuned! In the mean time enjoy the warmth this weekend and quiet weather pattern loading for next week.