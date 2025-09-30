KSHB 41 Weather Blog | September ending the opposite way it started

It’s the last day of September, which means much cooler temperatures are on the way. Historically, that change happens quickly. October is the month when temperatures cool the fastest on average. The average high drops from 73° on October 1 to 60° on October 31. With the first freeze by the end of the month too.

KSHB

In September, we saw big changes too...but in the opposite direction. We started the month well below average; in fact, the first 10 days ranked as the 4th coolest start on record. Now, we’ve flipped to the other extreme, finishing as the 52nd warmest September on record.

KSHB

That warmer trend will carry into the first week of October, with highs likely in the mid to upper 80s.

Today, some cirrus clouds overhead will help keep temperatures a little cooler, but highs will still reach the lower to middle 80s. Sunshine returns for the rest of the week, pushing temperatures back into the mid to upper 80s, along with a noticeable increase in wind.

KSHB

The biggest question I keep getting: Where is fall? Don’t worry—it’s coming! Weather models show a much cooler air mass moving in early next week.

We may even pick up a few days of rainfall with that cold front. If so, daytime highs on those rainy days may only reach the 60s.

Now that’s more like it!