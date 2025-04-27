Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Several T-Storm Chances this Week, 1 Main Severe Threat

Jeff Penner
Good Sunday bloggers,

We are tracking a storm system for Monday then a stalled front and 2nd system for Tuesday-Thursday. The big storm shown above in the western USA will actually split into the 2 systems. A big piece will track into the northern Plains Monday, while a 2nd piece hangs back in to the southwest USA. The 2nd system will track into the central and southern Plains Tuesday-Thursday along a stalled front. The stalled front is the cold front that comes through Monday night.

All that being said, it means we have a chance of thunderstorms Monday-Thursday. The best chance of severe is Monday evening and night.

Below is our latest thinking on the forecast for Monday and Monday night.

Details on the whole forecast are in the five and a half minute video below.

Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.

Have a great week
Stay healthy

