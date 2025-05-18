KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Stormy period tonight through Monday night

Good Sunday night, bloggers,

The stormy period we have been talking about has arrived in the Plains. There are thunderstorms from eastern Wyoming to northern Arkansas.

Jeff Penner

The thunderstorms we are tracking are located in southeast Kansas, moving northeast at 20-25 mph. This puts them into KC around 10 p.m.

This is a bit slower than our previous thinking, but they could speed up a bit.

Jeff Penner

The most severe thunderstorms are in the western Plains, where there are watches and warnings of all kinds all over the place. The thunderstorms heading toward us may contain some hail, but their severity for now is low.

Jeff Penner

Here is a brief summary of our forecast.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Details on the severe threats are in the video below.

Have a great night and week ahead.

Stay healthy.

Stay with KSHB 41, and we'll keep you advised.