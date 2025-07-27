KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Strong summer cold front within week

Good Sunday, bloggers,

If you stepped outside, you know how ridiculous it feels out there. I was standing outside for 5 minutes, and my shirt was completely soaked.

We are seeing a situation where it is somewhat the heat, but it is the ridiculous humidity.

Heat index values today have reached as high as 120°-125° in rural areas and 108°-115° in KC. This is due to the tremendous amount of water in the ground evaporating, and it is higher in rural areas due to "corn sweat."

Jeff Penner

So this is probably a good day to talk about a strong summer cold front. And it is not just talk — it arrives Wednesday-Thursday.

Highs by Thursday will be in the 70s.

Jeff Penner

Now, between this heat/ridiculous humidity and the strong cold front, there will be a series of weather changes.

Details on the "corn sweat" and the weather between now and the strong summer cold front are in the 5-minute video below.

Have a great week.

Stay healthy.

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Strong Summer Cold Front within the Week

—