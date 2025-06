Good Saturday night bloggers,

We have 1 more round of thunderstorms to track in this latest series of active weather. It is timed for Sunday afternoon and evening.

We are on the northwest edge of the severe threat in a level 2 of 5. A level 4 of 5 is along the Red River that separates Oklahoma and Texas.

Jeff Penner

Details on the Sunday severe threat are in the four and a half minute video below.

