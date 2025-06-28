KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Sunday Thunderstorms, some may be Severe

Good Saturday bloggers,

After a nice and typical summer day, we are looking at more turbulent weather for Sunday. We are in a level 2 of risk of severe weather, mainly for Sunday night.

Jeff Penner

There are locations south of I-70 from Ottawa, KS to Blue Springs, MO where less than 1" of rain has fallen during the last 2 weeks. That is 2" below average and there is "not irrigated" grass turning brown.

So, rain is needed in many locations. Hopefully, the rain comes without severe weather. But, this time of year beneficial rain usually comes with some kind of severe weather.

Details are in the four and a half minute video below.

Have a great rest of your weekend.

Stay healthy

