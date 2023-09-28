KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Supermoon on Thursday night leads to warm Kansas City weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's Thursday, weather blog readers, and the warm weekend is upon us!

But before then we are in for a rare celestial treat as the fourth and final Supermoon of the year will rise this evening at 7:34 p.m. Saturn and Jupiter will also be nearby the moon as it ascends tonight

You can't miss that moon this morning! It's extra bright early today & will stay quite vibrant in the night sky for the next few days. The final supermoon of the year (& 4th in a row since July) peaks tonight as it rises after 7pm!@KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/uab3wXTHLV — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) September 28, 2023

We call it a Supermoon because it is a little closer to the earth during its orbit and the moon appears to be slightly bigger.

This moon is also called the Harvest Moon as farmers begin to harvest their crops for the fall.

But with the warm weather expected over the next week, there is no need to worry about harvesting any of your plants at home before first frost.

Looking at the long range computer models, I don't see signs of frost for at least two weeks. Which makes sense as the average first freeze is still a month away but the average first frost date (36°) is Oct. 17

Warm weekend weather

I don't think any of the public pools remain but if you have access to a private one, you may want to use it this weekend!

Saturday will probably be the day that feels warmest thanks to the humidity, a high of 90 will probably feel more like 92 or 93...not exactly sweltering summer weather but not exactly fall feels either.

KSHB

For those of you going to see Beyoncé on her last stop of the tour, plan on it being warm but a little less humid.

KSHB

Temperatures should turn much more comfortable after sunset, which occurs at 7:01 p.m., with the concert beginning at 8 p.m., temperatures will fall from the lower 80s into the 70s.

This weekend will be the first half of our five-day hot streak will last through Tuesday before wet weather arrives for a few days

KSHB

Check out temperatures Friday-Sunday; we are forecasting highs in the 70s but if the weather stays cloudy with showers around we may be in the 60s for highs.

Nothing says early fall like a 20-30° change in temperatures! And for those of you sensitive to pressure changes, it may be painful next week. Sorry!

KSHB

Stay cool out there, guys.

