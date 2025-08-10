KSHB 41 Weather Blog | T-Storm Chances through Monday, Flash Flooding a Threat

Good Sunday bloggers,

We are still tracking many chances of rain and thunderstorms for today, tonight and Monday. Flash flooding is the main threat.

The rain and thunderstorms this morning will be in a slowly weakening phase, so we do not expect flash flooding today. As of 745 AM light to moderate rain was moving into KC with the heavier thunderstorms located from Topeka to Emporia. The thunderstorms have been weakening as the move northeast and east. We will be watching the thunderstorms to our southwest this morning to see if they make it before weakening. There has been some flash flooding around Topeka, KS.

Jeff Penner

The round of thunderstorms that occurs tonight into Monday morning has the biggest threat to produce flash flooding and some damaging wind. The data below is just one of many solutions.

Jeff Penner

Details on the thunderstorms and chance of flash flooding are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great week ahead

Stay healthy

"Turn Around Don't Drown"