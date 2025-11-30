KSHB 41 Weather Blog | The 1st Snow, Winter Weather Advisory

Good Sunday bloggers,

After we saw .50"-1" of rain Saturday making November the 4th month in 2025 with above average precipitation and the 1st above average month that does not start with "J", we are now talking snow for Monday. We will have more on the snow in the 5 minute video below.

Jeff Penner

Our storm Monday will become a big storm in the eastern USA Tuesday.

The weather today started with a pretty sunrise as stratocumulus clouds were increasing.

It will be a mostly cloudy day with some flurries possible. But, the main snow begins early Monday. Here is a timeline for the snow. Again, more details on the storm and today's travel weather are in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great week ahead.

Stay safe, stay healthy