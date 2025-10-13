KSHB 41 Weather Blog | The week ahead: Some rain, unseasonable warmth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Monday bloggers,

I am not a big fan of repeating myself, but when it comes to rain in KC I am forced to, "we need rain." We are now over 7" below average rainfall since the end of July. We are getting close to 4" below average for the year. If it was not for the very wet June and July where we were 6" above average we would really be in need of rainfall.

Jeff Penner

There has been rain during the last 7 days around KC with amounts 1"-2" from Emporia, KS to Maryville, MO then southeast to south of Marshall, MO. The KC area has seen a trace to .25" with a few sparse .50" amounts.

Jeff Penner

TODAY:

We have a set up for decent rain today and Tuesday as a front is stalled in the area with moisture streaming in from the southwest. However, the upper level flow is not really set up for widespread rain and a ridge will be building in, so most of the rain will get pushed to the north and west.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Jeff Penner

You can see a stream of rain showers and a few thunderstorms from eastern Kansas to the southwest USA by afternoon.

Jeff Penner

When you look close, the rain is just south and west of KC and it is moving northeast. But...

Jeff Penner

By 7 PM, it refuses to shift east. It is moving northeast but falling apart as it gets to KC and increases to the west.

Jeff Penner

TONIGHT:

If KC is going to see any rain it will be tonight as the eastern edge of the main rain expands east a bit. Lows tonight will be around 60° which is 10-15 degrees above average. We will talk temps below.

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY:

The rain zone begins shifting north as the front in the area today begins to shift north.

Jeff Penner

Highs will be around 70°, but low to mid 70s if there are less clouds.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY:

The 80s return as our unseasonably warm weather continues under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the 60s. Now, the record highs on the these days are 91° and 90° respectively. Keep in mind the average high is in the upper 60s with the average low in the upper 40s.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY:

A cold front will approach and move through either Friday or Saturday. It should bring some showers and thunderstorms. It will also drop temperatures to about where they should be for this weekend. That means highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. It is looking like a very nice weekend, including Sunday for the Raiders vs. Chiefs game.

Jeff Penner

The first 12 days of October have an average temperature of 69.9°. This is the 2nd warmest October in recorded history, so far. And we do not see anything that will be reversing this trend at this time.

Jeff Penner

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy