KSHB 41 Weather Blog | The week starts comfortable, ends hot

Happy Monday, weather blog readers! I hope you enjoyed the weekend's calm and warm weather.

This week's forecast looks comfortable, which is perfect timing for the Chiefs game on Thursday. In fact, the weather will be more comfortable for the Thursday game compared to Saturday, thanks to the later kickoff time (7:20 PM) and a drier air mass overhead.

Today's temperatures will be similar to Sunday, minus the overcast skies and light rain, but humidity will stick around. In the lower 80s

On Tuesday and Wednesday, we're getting close to highs only reaching the 70s. After last week’s three record-breaking cold temperatures, I don't anticipate any new records this week unless we experience unforeseen prolonged heavy rain or persistent fog/mist. However, some light rain isn't out of the question Tuesday through Thursday.

A cold air mass from Canada and the Great Lakes is bringing the drier, comfortable air with highs near 80 on Tuesday and Wednesday and lows in the lower 60s.

The lower humidity will continue for the Chiefs game, with tailgating temperatures in the 80s and game-time temperatures in the 70s. It doesn't get much better than that for August football! This is the kind of weather Chicago fans may be more accustomed to this time of year.

We'll be quickly reminded that it's still one of the hottest months of the year by the weekend.

The cooler air is due to a trough or dip in the jet stream, which is typically followed by a ridge or hump. This ridge is a classic summertime setup that allows heat and humidity to rapidly increase from the south.

We could see highs in the low to mid-90s from Friday to Monday, with heat indices in the 100s! This might increase our count of days with highs of 95 or greater, which currently stands at four for the year.

I'm seeing signs of a cold front moving in from Monday to Wednesday. We'll need to watch for potential storms as it passes through. Although sometimes in this set up it can be tough to get a cold front, this summer has proved to be more difficult for prolonged heat waves than frontal passages.

Overall, a great week ahead with comfortable temperatures for the Chiefs game, but a quick return to summer heat by the weekend.