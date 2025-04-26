KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking A Severe Weather Threat Monday

Good Saturday night bloggers,

We have been in and will continue to be in an active weather pattern for 2-3 more weeks. We are tracking several rounds of rain and thunderstorms through next Wednesday-Thursday. The round Monday into Monday night has the chance to be rather severe in our area.

We are in a level 3 of 5 threat.

Jeff Penner

The first round of rain we are tracking arrives tonight and will not be severe. There may not even be a thunderstorm. If there is, they will be few and far between.

The rain will arrive from south to north between 7 PM and 9 PM. Once it does, we will be seeing the rain all night.

Jeff Penner

Details on the active weather pattern and severe threat Monday are in the five and a half minute video below.

Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.

Have a great rest of your weekend.

Stay healthy.