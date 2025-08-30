KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking Showers and few Thunderstorms

Good Saturday bloggers,

The forecast around here is tough when we track an organized system, let alone a disorganized system. We are seeing a series of small disturbances from the Dakotas to Texas. These disturbances drift southeast, dissipate, re-form and back and forth. When one of these disturbances forms and gets going, they produce a decent rain area. The models are having a tough time picking up on where the heaviest rain and almost no rain occur.

Jeff Penner

Details on this weather set up and rainfall potential are in the five and a half minute video below.

