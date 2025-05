Good Saturday night bloggers,

We are in an odd weather pattern as we are tracking smoke, rather thick at times, from Canadian wildfires and 2 chances of thunderstorms.

One of the thunderstorm chances is tonight,

the other is for Tuesday.

Details on the thunderstorm chances and smoke are in the four and a half minute video below.

Have a great rest of your weekend.

Stay healthy.