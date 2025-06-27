KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking weekend thunderstorm chances in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Friday bloggers,

We may see a few thunderstorms today, but nothing like yesterday. A few thunderstorms could have some brief wind gusts but not to the scale we saw yesterday in speed and coverage.

It would be nice to get the rain without the severe. But, sometimes that is hard to do this time of year. That being said, after all the rounds of thunderstorms the last seven days, there are locations that still need rain. Those locations are in the Kansas City area south of Interstate 70.

Jeff Penner

We should be able to fill this area in the next 3 days. Details on the weekend forecast and thunderstorm chances are in the four and a half minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy