KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Two Storm Systems bring a "Window of Rain"

Good Tuesday bloggers,

Today through through Thursday will see abundant sunshine with highs in the 60s and lows around 40. Some lows will be in the upper 30s and far northern Missouri may see some patchy frost. Today will see windy conditions with northwest winds 15-25 mph. There will be gusts to 30-40 mph between 12 and 3 PM.

Friday through Monday we will be tracking 2 storm systems. They will try to bring rain to our area. The 1st system is now spinning off the southern California coast with little to no moisture.

Jeff Penner

You can see this better on the upper level flow, 18,000 feet, which is the graphical version of the satellite. There is also a big trough in the Great Lakes and we will be on the windy southwest side of this system today.

Jeff Penner

The 1st system we are tracking will move from off the California coast Wednesday to southern Colorado Friday. This puts our area in southwest flow. This would bring the rain north, but you can see a dry, northern branch to the flow north of I-80. The northern branch will determine how far north the northern edge of the rain will travel. Right now we are in the wetter southern branch, but it is close.

Jeff Penner

Between Friday and Sunday the 1st system will actually drift north near KC, but it will be weakening. The 2nd system will be in the form of considerable jet stream energy plowing into the western USA.

Jeff Penner

By Monday, the 1st system got absorbed rapidly by the 2nd storm. The 2nd storm is forming a trough from our region to western Canada on Chiefs Monday.

Let's look at the latest details.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY MORNING:

We are starting here as today-Thursday will be sunny and quiet except for the wind today. The 1st wave of rain is most likely Friday morning. But, notice there is not much rain north of St. Joseph. Lows will be around 50°.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

The heaviest rain will probably be well south as our area sees periods of drizzle and showers. The morning heavier rain tracked east-northeast and weakened. Highs will be in the 50s where it is raining most of the day and 60s where it is mainly cloudy without much rain.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

It will be cloudy with areas of drizzle and rain showers along with temperatures generally between 55° and 65°.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY NIGHT-SUNDAY:

As the 1st storm lifts north through our area and weakens, it will bring more areas of drizzle and rain showers. There is the chance to see an area of heavier rain if the system holds together long enough.

Again, temperatures will generally stay between 55° and 65°.

Jeff Penner

CHIEFS MONDAY:

The 1st system will exit later Sunday leaving a mostly cloudy sky Sunday night into Monday morning with lows in the 50s.

The 2nd system will move through Monday afternoon and night. As of this moment it looks like there will be 1 band of rain and some thunderstorms that lasts 1-2 hours followed by clearing, breezy and cool conditions.

Jeff Penner

Based on the latest data, and we know it will change quite a bit as it is still nearly a week away, it looks like the best chance of rain is between noon and 7 PM, before kickoff but during tailgating. Remember, this is NOT set yet.

Jeff Penner

RAINFALL FORECAST THURSDAY-MONDAY:

Right now it looks like the heaviest rain will occur across Oklahoma, Arkansas into southeast Kansas and southern Missouri. Amounts could be as high as 2"-4" with some locations seeing 4"-7". These are very dry areas even after the rain last weekend as they are in mostly severe to extreme drought (level 3/4 of 5). We are rather dry as well with most locations now in a moderate to severe drought (level 2/3 of 5). Our area is on the northwest side of the rainfall.

Jeff Penner

Rainfall in our area between Thursday night and Monday looks to be in the .50"-1" range with a .25"-.50" less to the northwest and .25"-.50" more to the southeast. This can still shift north or south by 50-100 miles. .50"-1" is not much, but let's hope we get at least that much.

Jeff Penner

Have a great rest of your week.

Stay healthy