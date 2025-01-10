KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Unsettled snowy pattern continues into mid-January for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TGIF blog readers -

What... a... week! Here is a quick recap and a reminder to not let your snow guard down just yet.

Sunday's blizzard was historic as we recorded 11" at KCI making it the 3rd largest snow in our history. Then the Arctic air held the snow pack together for much of the work week, but Thursday night we had only melted 3".

That means before the snow started coming this morning we had 8" of snow still on the ground (more in some places). Through Friday morning the metro picked up 2-3" of snow. That means the snowfall this week accounts for roughly 75% of our yearly average!

When you went to bed last night KCI’s current snow pack had only melted down to 8”. We added 2.4” to that and now are sitting with a snow pack of 10.4” basically putting us back to square one from our blizzard! Our season snowfall is now 14.5” beating the last 2 years @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/cUsygfg55c — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@CassieKSHB) January 10, 2025

So my prediction of 8" is clearly out the window, but like I said in our winter weather special it is either going to be a boom or bust year and clearly we are booming! So here's where I see windows worth watching when it comes to our next snow chances.

Saturday Night

Confidence is increasing we could see a quick clip of rain and snow Saturday evening into very early Sunday. The one good news with our latest snow is there isn't Arctic air following it as temperatures this weekend will be in the mid-30s.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

But that also means the freezing line is hanging around Kansas City ahead of our next precip chance. So we could be tracking a messy mix of rain and snow as we head into Saturday evening.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Now this front is hanging on a core of low pressure well to our north and WILL NOT be fed by gulf moisture so moisture content with it should be on the low end of the spectrum. But as we saw Friday morning, it doesn't take much when the system is overloaded. So be mindful that the weather could change quickly Saturday night as a quick clipping front moves through.

Next Tuesday, Jan. 14

That system then gains steam as it moves into New England which will pull some brisk cold air into the Plains. Expect the beginning of next week to be cold.

The next pattern I see that is interesting is around Jan.14-15th as we see a northwest flow eye Kansas City. This kind of a flow is notorious for sending quick low impact surface systems through. I think this should remain very low end but all snow and mainly hug the overnight hours.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

The rest of next week we are going to try and build in a ridge of high pressure that should keep us quiet... that is until the weekend.

MLK JR Holiday Weekend

The last period I'm watching when it comes to snow potential is still a bit muddy, but it looks likely to hit around Jan. 18-20. Models are still going back and forth on if this comes in Friday or Saturday or lingers into Monday. So know there is still a lot to sort through here.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

This could be a bigger storm if all the right pieces come into place, and this could also swing in our next opportunity to see Arctic air.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

So overall, I don't see January warming up all that much with a below-average trend looking likely alongside this unsettled wetter than normal trend.

That's all I have from Cassie's corner today, don't forget to be kind to each other and I hope we can all get our kids back on their normal schedules next week!