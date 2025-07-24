KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Kansas City area flash flooding threat next 48 hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Thursday bloggers,

We are almost 100% going to see flash flooding in some locations. There seems to be a trend toward the Interstate 70 corridor. Let's go through this.

The setup is rather potent for flash flooding. We are tracking a slow-moving cold front as a series of upper-level disturbances track northeast from the southwest US along the front. And we know there is copious amounts of moisture to work with, just step outside.

Jeff Penner

TODAY (NOW-2 PM):

The thunderstorms that are ongoing this morning across northeast Kansas and north Missouri will slowly decrease this morning. Inside the red shape is a blue/white line. That is an outflow boundary heading south, caused by rain-cooled air from the thunderstorms in northern Missouri. This boundary is key as it may shift the zone of torrential rain south to around I-70.

Jeff Penner

You can see this boundary on our sky view around 6:30 a.m. It is just northwest of Kansas City, being depicted as a roll cloud. This is not attached to the clouds above, which makes it different from the more menacing shelf cloud.

Jeff Penner

At 2 p.m., we will see a few showers and thunderstorms across northeast Kansas and north Missouri. Highs will be 85°-90° with out-of-control humidity.

Jeff Penner

TODAY (2-8 PM):

We will see thunderstorms increase from central/south-central Kansas to north Missouri through the Kansas City area. The line will have some gaps in it. This data has a gap around Kansas City at 8 p.m. But, during the period, there will be thunderstorms tracking southwest to northeast along the line. Any thunderstorms may contain 30-60 mph wind gusts and 1"-3" per hour rainfall rates. In other words, flash flooding is possible with almost any thunderstorm.

Jeff Penner

We are in a level 1 of 5 severe weather risk today and tonight for the chance that a few thunderstorms could produce a 60 mph wind gust.

Jeff Penner

We are in the middle of a Flood Watch for today through Friday that extends from Hutchinson, Kansas, to just west of Springfield, Illinois.

Jeff Penner

TONIGHT/FRIDAY (8 PM-7 AM):

This is when we will see the thunderstorms become widespread in a zone. The flash flooding threat will ramp up in more locations. Again, a few thunderstorms may produce a brief 60 mph wind gust.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY (7 AM-NOON):

We will see the rain and thunderstorms gradually wind down.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY AFTERNOON & NIGHT:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. There is the chance a new zone of more widespread rain and thunderstorms forms again. There is more of a question on this as it depends how the thunderstorms tonight leave the atmosphere. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid-80s.

Jeff Penner

RAINFALL FORECAST TODAY-SATURDAY:

There is going to be a zone where 3"-5" of rain falls. And, within that zone there will be locations that see 5"-10". We average 4.58" of rain for all of July. So, some locations will see 1-2 months of rainfall tonight. This will be on top of some locations that saw 1-2 months of rainfall Monday and last Thursday-Friday.

This data has the zone (80-100 miles wide) from around Emporia, Kansas, to Kirksville, Missouri. Locations in the light blue to pink/purple colors are the ones most likely to see flash flooding. You can see there is a sharp cut-off line just to the south.

It is important to know that this zone can still shift 50 miles north or south. But, it seems to be targeting the I-70 corridor.

Jeff Penner

Here is the forecast summary.

Jeff Penner

We may see some rain linger into early Saturday. Then, the heat comes back for Saturday afternoon through Tuesday, along with out-of-control humidity and little to no chance of rain. We are seeing signs of a decent cold front moving through next Wednesday-Thursday. We will have more on that in the coming days.

Have a great rest of your week and weekend.

Stay healthy and safe

Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.