Good Saturday bloggers,
We have had rather quiet weather during the first 17 days of May. That is about to end as we track a series of thunderstorm chances Sunday-Monday. We need the rain, but we do not need the severe weather. There is a way to get decent rain without severe weather. But, there are ways we get both as well.
The times to see the best chance of severe weather are Sunday evening/night and Monday afternoon and night.
Here is a brief summary.
Details on these active days of weather are in the five and a half minute video below.
Have a great rest of the your weekend
Stay healthy
Stay with KSHB41 and we'll keep you advised
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on Severe Threats Sunday-Monday