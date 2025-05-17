KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on Severe Threats Sunday-Monday

Good Saturday bloggers,

We have had rather quiet weather during the first 17 days of May. That is about to end as we track a series of thunderstorm chances Sunday-Monday. We need the rain, but we do not need the severe weather. There is a way to get decent rain without severe weather. But, there are ways we get both as well.

The times to see the best chance of severe weather are Sunday evening/night and Monday afternoon and night.

Jeff Penner

Here is a brief summary.

Details on these active days of weather are in the five and a half minute video below.

