KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on severe threat today & what's next?

The much-advertised strong storm system is moving across the region today. It is producing severe weather just east of our viewing area.

As we discussed Saturday, an occluded front (purple front) has pushed the warm, juicy air just to the east. Now, this being said, we still have to watch Clinton to Sedalia as they are close to the big severe threat through 4-5 p.m.

Jeff Penner

Flooding and flash flooding are becoming the bigger issues. Flooding does kill more people per year than tornadoes and lightning combined.

"Turn Around Don't Drown."

There is a flash flood warning in effect for Bates, Henry and Johnson counties in Missouri.

They have seen 3"-5" of rain since Friday with 1"-2" rainfall rates per hour this afternoon.

Details on the rest of this storm system and storm systems to come this week are in the 6-minute video below.

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on the Severe Threat today & What's Next?

