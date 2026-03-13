KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Warm to wild weather this weekend

Happy Friday, weather blog readers! We're about to go through some very interesting weather as March around Kansas City is rarely boring.

Friday is calm and seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to near 60, dry skies, and a decent excuse to get outside if you can squeeze it in.

Saturday is another day that will feel like spring. South winds help push afternoon highs into the 60s, and while I'm still questioning just how warm we can get, the potential to touch 70 is real; it all depends on how far north a warm front can push.

KSHB

If you have outdoor plans, from kids' sports to early yard work, Saturday is perfect.

Sunday is not a good day to have outdoor plans and that's mainly because of the wind. But whatever falls from the sky just adds to it.

Gusts 50-60mph are possible, especially in the late afternoon and early evening, that's after it's been lightly raining much of the morning. Temperatures will be falling fast, from near 60 in the morning to around freezing by late afternoon.

Sunday morning into the overnight, colder air sweeps in behind the system. Any lingering rain could mix with or change to snow and that snow could last until around midnight.

Whether it initially sticks depends on snowfall intensity; heavier snow is more likely to accumulate faster on elevated roads and surfaces once temperatures drop below freezing. Once temperatures fall into the 20s late Sunday evening, snow could stick to all surfaces, if it's still falling.

Overnight, anything left on the roads will freeze as temps fall into the teens.

It's too early to pin down exact snowfall totals, but a couple of inches or more aren't out of the question. Models currently suggest roughly a 30% chance of more than an inch of accumulation. With the wind this strong, near-blizzard conditions are possible.

Monday morning could be downright brutal — temperatures in the teens with wind chills near zero. Highs stay below normal for a couple of days as a cooler northwest pattern settles in.

But by midweek, a new warm pattern builds and sends temps back into the 70s, even approaching 80s by next weekend. Weather whiplash at its finest.