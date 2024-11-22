Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Winter storm eyeing Thanksgiving week

Chilly for your Friday but much warmer weather is loading for the weekend. Next week though we are watching for a winter storm to move through the Midwest.
storm highway.jpg
KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson
storm highway.jpg
Posted
and last updated

TGIF blog readers -
It's a chilly start to the day but we've got warmer weather building this weekend. But don't get your hopes up for a warm weather trend to hold through the Thanksgiving holiday. We've got a big change up loading next week and it looks like a mix of rain and snow is possible the day before Thanksgiving.

Today we stay below freezing until just about 10 am then we head into the upper 40s keeping a chill in the air all day long. The good news is we've turned down the wind today.

hourly.jpg

This weekend temperatures start chilly Saturday morning but warm up nicely by the afternoon and are expected to be back in the 60s by Sunday!

WEEKEND.jpg

If you are heading to the CPKC Stadium to watch the NWSL Championship, plan to bring some layers though. Temperatures are looking to be chilly in the 40s for much of the game.

CURRENT.jpg

But if you are heading to Charlotte to cheer on the Chiefs, the forecast there will actually be cooler, well just slightly. We are expecting mid 60s for home tailgating in Kansas City on Sunday but upper 50s for tailgating at Bank of America Stadium.

CHIEFS.jpg

Next week we are going to see temperatures fall back down and storm chances on the rise. There is a powerful storm off the west coast that is going to pull the storm track south this weekend. This lines us up to see active weather tossed toward Kansas City.

storm highway.jpg

For this to become a snow event, we first have to set the stage for cold air and does look like that will happen on Monday.

There is a dry cold front moving through KC that takes our 60s from Sunday to 40s by Monday. Here's a look at regional temperatures by midday November 25th.

MONDAY.jpg

Then we watch that big storm off the west coast begin to pull our jet stream south, opening up the storm door for Kansas City to be impacted by a storm by Wednesday.

500 MB 1.jpg

Now when it comes to rain versus snow there is still some uncertainty out there where the rain snow line will set up, but KC is certainly going to be in the cross hairs. Be prepared for this forecast track to change, but here are my current thoughts on where we could see snow, a mix of rain and snow, and only rain.

NEXT WEEK.jpg

For now, I do think this system will time out to be more of a lead up to Thanksgiving, so expect weather impacts increasing Wednesday through the day and lingering into early Thursday. I will say I'm more concerned with cold air rushing in behind this front for Thanksgiving day, then wet weather sticking around while you are getting ready to serve Turkey.

500 MB 3.jpg
TDAY.jpg

For Black Friday that cold air will linger with upper 30s but dry weather expected for the Chiefs-Raiders game. But as we start to turn the calendar to December there are signs we remain active. There is another low lining up to kind of deliver a one-two punch for cold air which would make fore a better snow set up into early December.

500 MB 4.jpg

So while we are talking about cold air and snow chances, mark your calender's now for the KSHB 41 Winter Weather Special, December 4th at 6:30 pm. We've got a look ahead to help you get ready for winter!

WXSP.jpg

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo