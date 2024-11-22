KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Winter storm eyeing Thanksgiving week

TGIF blog readers -

It's a chilly start to the day but we've got warmer weather building this weekend. But don't get your hopes up for a warm weather trend to hold through the Thanksgiving holiday. We've got a big change up loading next week and it looks like a mix of rain and snow is possible the day before Thanksgiving.

Today we stay below freezing until just about 10 am then we head into the upper 40s keeping a chill in the air all day long. The good news is we've turned down the wind today.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

This weekend temperatures start chilly Saturday morning but warm up nicely by the afternoon and are expected to be back in the 60s by Sunday!

If you are heading to the CPKC Stadium to watch the NWSL Championship, plan to bring some layers though. Temperatures are looking to be chilly in the 40s for much of the game.

But if you are heading to Charlotte to cheer on the Chiefs, the forecast there will actually be cooler, well just slightly. We are expecting mid 60s for home tailgating in Kansas City on Sunday but upper 50s for tailgating at Bank of America Stadium.

Next week we are going to see temperatures fall back down and storm chances on the rise. There is a powerful storm off the west coast that is going to pull the storm track south this weekend. This lines us up to see active weather tossed toward Kansas City.

For this to become a snow event, we first have to set the stage for cold air and does look like that will happen on Monday.

There is a dry cold front moving through KC that takes our 60s from Sunday to 40s by Monday. Here's a look at regional temperatures by midday November 25th.

Then we watch that big storm off the west coast begin to pull our jet stream south, opening up the storm door for Kansas City to be impacted by a storm by Wednesday.

Now when it comes to rain versus snow there is still some uncertainty out there where the rain snow line will set up, but KC is certainly going to be in the cross hairs. Be prepared for this forecast track to change, but here are my current thoughts on where we could see snow, a mix of rain and snow, and only rain.

For now, I do think this system will time out to be more of a lead up to Thanksgiving, so expect weather impacts increasing Wednesday through the day and lingering into early Thursday. I will say I'm more concerned with cold air rushing in behind this front for Thanksgiving day, then wet weather sticking around while you are getting ready to serve Turkey.

For Black Friday that cold air will linger with upper 30s but dry weather expected for the Chiefs-Raiders game. But as we start to turn the calendar to December there are signs we remain active. There is another low lining up to kind of deliver a one-two punch for cold air which would make fore a better snow set up into early December.

So while we are talking about cold air and snow chances, mark your calender's now for the KSHB 41 Winter Weather Special, December 4th at 6:30 pm. We've got a look ahead to help you get ready for winter!