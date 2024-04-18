KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Wrapping up a stormy week in Kansas City, looking to weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In true April fashion, it has been a stormy and windy week in Kansas City.

Three confirmed tornadoes occurred on Tuesday morning: one near Smithville Lake and two more in northwest Missouri.

KSHB

This morning, we didn't have any tornadoes, but three rounds of thunderstorms between 2 and 7 a.m. that produced wind damage and dropped hail across the metro.

KSHB

It has been a very busy week, just look at all the storm reports!

KSHB

It has also been a soggy week which is good because we need rainfall around here. And there is good reason for the term April showers bring May flowers.

There are several areas of moderate drought stretching across the region which hopefully can be downgraded when we get a new drought monitor released next week. Looks like we picked up 1-2" from north KC to St. Joseph and Atchison.

KSHB

During this time of year, your yard and plants need generally 1.0-1.5" of rainfall weekly. The northside of the Kansas City area is good, but to the south you may need to continue watering.

KSHB

Friday and Saturday both look cloudy and cooler, the sun comes back out on Sunday salvaging some nice weather for the weekend.

KSHB

Our attention then turns to the next storm chances next week.

Thursday some thunderstorms may pass through in the morning with similar results to today. Based on the atmospheric flow being out of the northwest, which generally causes storms to blow through wind the threat of damaging wind gusts.

Then the following weekend our wind turns southerly with a trough developing. This will give us moisture, warmth, and wind energy. This set up could give us a couple days of severe weather across the Midwest, especially Sunday and Monday.

KSHB-Weatherbell

Obviously, this is looking very far into the future and details and timing will be refined but it’s not hard to believe these set up could yield severe weather during what is historically one of the most active months of weather.