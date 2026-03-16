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KSHB 41 Weather | Blustery and bitterly cold Monday in Kansas City

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KSHB 41 Weather Update
Posted

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sub-zero wind chills Monday morning
  • Chilly St. Patrick's Day, with evening showers possible
  • 80-degree weather finishes the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sub-zero morning wind chills. Strongest wind gusts in the morning. Blustery and mostly sunny.
High: 29°
Wind: NW 10-20, gusting to 35-45 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy and blustery.
Low: 16°
Wind: NW 5-15 gusting to 20 mph

St. Patrick's Day: Cloudy, with evening showers possible. A chilly day.
Low: 16°
High: 43°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

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