KSHB 41 Weather | Blustery and bitterly cold Monday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sub-zero wind chills Monday morning

Chilly St. Patrick's Day, with evening showers possible

80-degree weather finishes the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sub-zero morning wind chills. Strongest wind gusts in the morning. Blustery and mostly sunny.

High: 29°

Wind: NW 10-20, gusting to 35-45 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy and blustery.

Low: 16°

Wind: NW 5-15 gusting to 20 mph

St. Patrick's Day: Cloudy, with evening showers possible. A chilly day.

Low: 16°

High: 43°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

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