KSHB 41 Weather | Blustery and bitterly cold Monday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sub-zero wind chills Monday morning
- Chilly St. Patrick's Day, with evening showers possible
- 80-degree weather finishes the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Sub-zero morning wind chills. Strongest wind gusts in the morning. Blustery and mostly sunny.
High: 29°
Wind: NW 10-20, gusting to 35-45 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and blustery.
Low: 16°
Wind: NW 5-15 gusting to 20 mph
St. Patrick's Day: Cloudy, with evening showers possible. A chilly day.
Low: 16°
High: 43°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
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