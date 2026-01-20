Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Brief warmup on the way

Temperatures rebound ahead of the coldest days of the season.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warmer Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 40s
  • Sub-zero wind chills from Friday morning to Sunday morning
  • Weekend snow possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Another frigid morning. Then, ample sunshine and warmer. Winds increase during the afternoon.
High: 44°
Wind: W 5-15 mph to S 10-20 gusting 25-30 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Winds becoming Northwest after midnight.
Low: 25°
Wind: S-NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Abundant sunshine. The warmest day of the week. Breezy westerly winds.
Low: 25°
High: 47°
Wind: W 10-20 mph

Weekend: Snow possible Friday and Saturday, with sub-zero wind chills Friday-Sunday morning.

