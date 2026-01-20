KSHB 41 Weather | Brief warmup on the way

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warmer Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 40s
- Sub-zero wind chills from Friday morning to Sunday morning
- Weekend snow possible
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Another frigid morning. Then, ample sunshine and warmer. Winds increase during the afternoon.
High: 44°
Wind: W 5-15 mph to S 10-20 gusting 25-30 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Winds becoming Northwest after midnight.
Low: 25°
Wind: S-NW 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Abundant sunshine. The warmest day of the week. Breezy westerly winds.
Low: 25°
High: 47°
Wind: W 10-20 mph
Weekend: Snow possible Friday and Saturday, with sub-zero wind chills Friday-Sunday morning.
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar