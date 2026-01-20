KSHB 41 Weather | Brief warmup on the way

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warmer Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 40s

Sub-zero wind chills from Friday morning to Sunday morning

Weekend snow possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Another frigid morning. Then, ample sunshine and warmer. Winds increase during the afternoon.

High: 44°

Wind: W 5-15 mph to S 10-20 gusting 25-30 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Winds becoming Northwest after midnight.

Low: 25°

Wind: S-NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Abundant sunshine. The warmest day of the week. Breezy westerly winds.

Low: 25°

High: 47°

Wind: W 10-20 mph

Weekend: Snow possible Friday and Saturday, with sub-zero wind chills Friday-Sunday morning.

