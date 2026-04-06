Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Calm, cool weather starts the week

Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Calm, decent weather Monday - Tuesday
  • Monday night light rain and snow, with minor accumulation in northern MO
  • Active, wet weather pattern Wednesday and into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Increasing clouds during the afternoon. A chance of rain/snow on Monday night, especially across north Missouri.
High: 62°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow, mainly across northern MO or north of U.S. Highway 36.
Low: 38°
Wind: ENE 5-10 gusting to 20 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures.
Low: 38°
High: 60°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Report a typo