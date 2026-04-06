KSHB 41 Weather | Calm, cool weather starts the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Calm, decent weather Monday - Tuesday

Monday night light rain and snow, with minor accumulation in northern MO

Active, wet weather pattern Wednesday and into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Increasing clouds during the afternoon. A chance of rain/snow on Monday night, especially across north Missouri.

High: 62°

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow, mainly across northern MO or north of U.S. Highway 36.

Low: 38°

Wind: ENE 5-10 gusting to 20 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures.

Low: 38°

High: 60°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

