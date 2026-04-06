KSHB 41 Weather | Calm, cool weather starts the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Calm, decent weather Monday - Tuesday
- Monday night light rain and snow, with minor accumulation in northern MO
- Active, wet weather pattern Wednesday and into the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Increasing clouds during the afternoon. A chance of rain/snow on Monday night, especially across north Missouri.
High: 62°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow, mainly across northern MO or north of U.S. Highway 36.
Low: 38°
Wind: ENE 5-10 gusting to 20 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures.
Low: 38°
High: 60°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
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