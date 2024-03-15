KSHB 41 Weather | Calm & cooler weather the next several days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Increasing sun today with warmer temperatures Saturday
- Chilly and windy for St. Patrick's Day
- Below freezing temperatures Sunday night with the chill lingering Monday
- Warmth builds Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Clouds clear with more sunshine in the afternoon. A subtle breeze and feeling nice for March.
High: 61°
Wind: N 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and even cooler.
Low: 41°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Looks gorgeous! Our warmest day this weekend abundant sunshine. Highs warm nearly 15° above average. Going to be a little breezy, though.
High: 67°
Wind: W 15-25 mph
