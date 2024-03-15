Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Calm & cooler weather the next several days

Daytime highs run in the 60s today & Saturday
and last updated 2024-03-15 06:45:35-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing sun today with warmer temperatures Saturday
  • Chilly and windy for St. Patrick's Day
  • Below freezing temperatures Sunday night with the chill lingering Monday
  • Warmth builds Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Clouds clear with more sunshine in the afternoon. A subtle breeze and feeling nice for March.
High: 61°
Wind: N 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and even cooler.
Low: 41°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Looks gorgeous! Our warmest day this weekend abundant sunshine. Highs warm nearly 15° above average. Going to be a little breezy, though.
High: 67°
Wind: W 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.