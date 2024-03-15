KSHB 41 Weather | Calm & cooler weather the next several days

WEATHER HEADLINES



Increasing sun today with warmer temperatures Saturday

Chilly and windy for St. Patrick's Day

Below freezing temperatures Sunday night with the chill lingering Monday

Warmth builds Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Clouds clear with more sunshine in the afternoon. A subtle breeze and feeling nice for March.

High: 61°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and even cooler.

Low: 41°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Looks gorgeous! Our warmest day this weekend abundant sunshine. Highs warm nearly 15° above average. Going to be a little breezy, though.

High: 67°

Wind: W 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

