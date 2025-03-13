Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Calm weather today, Active weather Friday

Highs today will be 75°-80°.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great weather today with highs near 80°
  • A big storm system sweeps through Friday , bringing a lot of wind to KC and a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms mainly over central and eastern Missouri
  • The weekend will be much cooler but dry

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A terrific Thursday! Abundant sunshine through the day with temperatures feeling like May. A total lunar eclipse gets started overnight.
High: 78°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear with an increasing breeze. Great weather to view the total lunar eclipse. It starts at 10:57 p.m., peaks at 1:58 a.m. and ends at 5 a.m. Friday.
Low: 58°
Wind: SE 15-25 mph

Friday: High Wind Watch/Fire Weather Watch. Very windy under a partly cloudy sky. A chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some may become strong to severe, especially east of KC.
High: 77°
Wind: S-SW 20-30 gust 40-60 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.