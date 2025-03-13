KSHB 41 Weather | Calm weather today, Active weather Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great weather today with highs near 80°

A big storm system sweeps through Friday , bringing a lot of wind to KC and a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms mainly over central and eastern Missouri

The weekend will be much cooler but dry

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A terrific Thursday! Abundant sunshine through the day with temperatures feeling like May. A total lunar eclipse gets started overnight.

High: 78°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear with an increasing breeze. Great weather to view the total lunar eclipse. It starts at 10:57 p.m., peaks at 1:58 a.m. and ends at 5 a.m. Friday.

Low: 58°

Wind: SE 15-25 mph

Friday: High Wind Watch/Fire Weather Watch. Very windy under a partly cloudy sky. A chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some may become strong to severe, especially east of KC.

High: 77°

Wind: S-SW 20-30 gust 40-60 mph

