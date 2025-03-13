KSHB 41 Weather | Calm weather today, Active weather Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather today with highs near 80°
- A big storm system sweeps through Friday , bringing a lot of wind to KC and a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms mainly over central and eastern Missouri
- The weekend will be much cooler but dry
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: A terrific Thursday! Abundant sunshine through the day with temperatures feeling like May. A total lunar eclipse gets started overnight.
High: 78°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear with an increasing breeze. Great weather to view the total lunar eclipse. It starts at 10:57 p.m., peaks at 1:58 a.m. and ends at 5 a.m. Friday.
Low: 58°
Wind: SE 15-25 mph
Friday: High Wind Watch/Fire Weather Watch. Very windy under a partly cloudy sky. A chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some may become strong to severe, especially east of KC.
High: 77°
Wind: S-SW 20-30 gust 40-60 mph
