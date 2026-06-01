KSHB 41 Weather | Calmer weather today and tonight, still very humid

WEATHER HEADLINES
- An early morning shower is possible, otherwise partly cloudy and very humid
- Decreasing humidity Tuesday into Wednesday
- Humidity and rain, thunderstorm chances return Thursday/Friday and lasts into the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: A few early lingering showers, then partly cloudy, very warm and humid.
High: 87°
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and calm.
Low: 66°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers mostly west of KC. The humidity decreases during the afternoon.
High: 82°
Wind: E 10 mph
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