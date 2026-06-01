KSHB 41 Weather | Calmer weather today and tonight, still very humid

WEATHER HEADLINES



An early morning shower is possible, otherwise partly cloudy and very humid

Decreasing humidity Tuesday into Wednesday

Humidity and rain, thunderstorm chances return Thursday/Friday and lasts into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A few early lingering showers, then partly cloudy, very warm and humid.

High: 87°

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy and calm.

Low: 66°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers mostly west of KC. The humidity decreases during the afternoon.

High: 82°

Wind: E 10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

