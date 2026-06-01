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KSHB 41 Weather | Calmer weather today and tonight, still very humid

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Monday Morning Weather Update
Posted

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • An early morning shower is possible, otherwise partly cloudy and very humid
  • Decreasing humidity Tuesday into Wednesday
  • Humidity and rain, thunderstorm chances return Thursday/Friday and lasts into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A few early lingering showers, then partly cloudy, very warm and humid.

High: 87°

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy and calm.
Low: 66°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers mostly west of KC. The humidity decreases during the afternoon.

High: 82°

Wind: E 10 mph

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