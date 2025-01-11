KSHB 41 Weather | Chance of a light mix & slick spots after 4-6 PM

Watch Now
Highs today will be in the low to mid 30s.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Some melting today with highs in the 30s
  • Slick roads possible this evening and night due to a light mix & refreezing of snow
  • Up and down temperatures next week, watch for melting & refreezing

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday before 4 p.m.: A cold start but temperatures warm above freezing. Increasing clouds with some snow melt.
High: 36°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight (4 p.m.-4 a.m.): A light mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow. Slick spots are possible. Could be worse if temperatures are colder.
Temperatures: 30°-32°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Roads may be slick in in the morning. Then, partly to mostly cloudy, breezy & cold with a few flurries.
High: 33°, dropping to the 20s later in the afternoon
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, but very cold.
Low: High: 22°
Wind: W 5-15 mph

