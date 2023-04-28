KSHB 41 Weather | Chance of rain this afternoon for Rounds 2 & 3 of the Draft

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A cold front brings scattered showers & an isolated thunderstorm to the area this afternoon, most likely after 2pm
- Staying comfortable in the upper 60s today & Saturday, cooling down Sunday
- A quick-moving disturbance could bring some showers to some areas Saturday evening
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Our morning features the best chance for sunshine as clouds increase all day. Scattered showers and an isolated storm are possible this afternoon and evening along a cold front. The storms should fall apart shortly after sunset. Bring a poncho just in case to the Draft experience!
High: 68°
Wind: Light to W-NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Rain moves out but clouds linger into sunrise. Temperatures stay cool with stronger breeze.
Low: 45°
Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph
Saturday: A brighter day with afternoon sunshine. However, a disturbance could bring more clouds & light rain to parts of the area in the evening.
High: 68°
Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy and much cooler.
Low: 42° High: 61°
Wind: NW 20-35 mph
