KSHB 41 Weather | Chance of rain this afternoon for Rounds 2 & 3 of the Draft

WEATHER HEADLINES



A cold front brings scattered showers & an isolated thunderstorm to the area this afternoon, most likely after 2pm

Staying comfortable in the upper 60s today & Saturday, cooling down Sunday

A quick-moving disturbance could bring some showers to some areas Saturday evening

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Our morning features the best chance for sunshine as clouds increase all day. Scattered showers and an isolated storm are possible this afternoon and evening along a cold front. The storms should fall apart shortly after sunset. Bring a poncho just in case to the Draft experience!

High: 68°

Wind: Light to W-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Rain moves out but clouds linger into sunrise. Temperatures stay cool with stronger breeze.

Low: 45°

Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph

Saturday: A brighter day with afternoon sunshine. However, a disturbance could bring more clouds & light rain to parts of the area in the evening.

High: 68°

Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy and much cooler.

Low: 42° High: 61°

Wind: NW 20-35 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

