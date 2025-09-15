KSHB 41 Weather | Chances of rain and storms the next 2 days

WEATHER HEADLINES

Brief pop-ups of rain and storms the next two days

Rain chances picking up on Wednesday

Temperatures tumbling into the 70s by the end of the week KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Today: Partly cloudy, a spotty thunderstorm possible this afternoon.

Wind: S 5-10 mph High: 91° Tonight: Passing clouds. Wind: S 5 mph Low: 66° Tuesday: Partly cloudy, thunderstorms popping up here and there. Wind: S 5-10 mph High: 89º Get more updates from our weather team:

