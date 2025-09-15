Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Chances of rain and storms the next 2 days

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Brief pop-ups of rain and storms the next two days
  • Rain chances picking up on Wednesday
  • Temperatures tumbling into the 70s by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, a spotty thunderstorm possible this afternoon.
Wind: S 5-10 mph

High: 91°

Tonight: Passing clouds.

Wind: S 5 mph

Low: 66°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, thunderstorms popping up here and there.

Wind: S 5-10 mph

High: 89º

