KSHB 41 Weather | Chances of rain and storms the next 2 days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Brief pop-ups of rain and storms the next two days
- Rain chances picking up on Wednesday
- Temperatures tumbling into the 70s by the end of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, a spotty thunderstorm possible this afternoon.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
High: 91°
Tonight: Passing clouds.
Wind: S 5 mph
Low: 66°
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, thunderstorms popping up here and there.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
High: 89º
