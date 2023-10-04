KSHB 41 Weather | Changes to our weather pattern begins today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain ends for the morning rush hour with additional storms forming by the evening, mainly east of the I-35 corridor

Second cold front arrives Thursday and brings our first true taste of fall Friday-Sunday

First frost of the season possible Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A cold front slowly makes its way through the area this afternoon. Temperatures are cooler although they continue to stay above average. More storms develop along and east of the I-35 corridor by the evening hours, mainly between 5pm-10pm. The rain gradually ends overnight.

High: 77°

Wind: SW to N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Lingering areas of rain overnight and early Wednesday for areas east of I-35. Ends by sunrise Wednesday.

Low: 57°

Wind: N 5 mph

Thursday: Rain clears early in the morning as we await a fast-moving and stronger fall cold front by the afternoon. Increasing sunshine expected and the wind turns gusty as the evening unfolds. This is the front that brings cooler than average temperatures Friday and Saturday.

High: 77°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

