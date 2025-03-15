KSHB 41 Weather | Chilly and cloudy Saturday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Still windy and cooler today

Getting warmer early next week, with highs in the 70s

Rain and possibly wintry weather Wednesday-Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Some morning sunshine gives way to clouds throughout the day. A chilly breeze with temperatures not moving much.

High: 50°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear skies and a little breezy still.

Low: 30°

Wind: NW 5-15

Sunday: The wind dies down, and temperatures drop off in the morning. Luckily, temperatures rebound into the afternoon with more sunshine.

High: 56°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

