KSHB 41 Weather | Chilly and cloudy Saturday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Still windy and cooler today
  • Getting warmer early next week, with highs in the 70s
  • Rain and possibly wintry weather Wednesday-Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Some morning sunshine gives way to clouds throughout the day. A chilly breeze with temperatures not moving much.
High: 50°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear skies and a little breezy still.
Low: 30°
Wind: NW 5-15

Sunday: The wind dies down, and temperatures drop off in the morning. Luckily, temperatures rebound into the afternoon with more sunshine.
High: 56°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

