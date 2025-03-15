KSHB 41 Weather | Chilly and cloudy Saturday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Still windy and cooler today
- Getting warmer early next week, with highs in the 70s
- Rain and possibly wintry weather Wednesday-Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Some morning sunshine gives way to clouds throughout the day. A chilly breeze with temperatures not moving much.
High: 50°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly clear skies and a little breezy still.
Low: 30°
Wind: NW 5-15
Sunday: The wind dies down, and temperatures drop off in the morning. Luckily, temperatures rebound into the afternoon with more sunshine.
High: 56°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
