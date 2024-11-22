KSHB 41 Weather | Chilly Friday but warmer this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Chilly today but a nice warm-up arrives in time for the weekend
- Colder air arrives next week
- Storm systems possible before and after Thanksgiving
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: A cold start under mostly sunny skies. Lighter wind.
High: 48°
Wind: NW 5 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold still.
Low: 30°
Wind: Light and variable
Saturday: Chilly to start but much warmer and comfortable in the afternoon with high clouds.
High: 56°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Sunday: Back above freezing in the overnight with a warm afternoon. Perfect for home tailgating as the Chiefs take on the Panthers!
Low: 44°
High: 64°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.