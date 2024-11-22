Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Chilly Friday but warmer this weekend

We stay chilly today but with much less wind in the forecast. By Sunday we are back in the 60's but it could be the last mild weekend for a while as cold air is looking to return next week.
today.jpg
KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson
today.jpg

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Chilly today but a nice warm-up arrives in time for the weekend
  • Colder air arrives next week
  • Storm systems possible before and after Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: A cold start under mostly sunny skies. Lighter wind.
High: 48°
Wind: NW 5 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold still.
Low: 30°
Wind: Light and variable

Saturday: Chilly to start but much warmer and comfortable in the afternoon with high clouds.
High: 56°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Sunday: Back above freezing in the overnight with a warm afternoon. Perfect for home tailgating as the Chiefs take on the Panthers!
Low: 44°
High: 64°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.