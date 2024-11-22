KSHB 41 Weather | Chilly Friday but warmer this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Chilly today but a nice warm-up arrives in time for the weekend

Colder air arrives next week

Storm systems possible before and after Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: A cold start under mostly sunny skies. Lighter wind.

High: 48°

Wind: NW 5 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold still.

Low: 30°

Wind: Light and variable

Saturday: Chilly to start but much warmer and comfortable in the afternoon with high clouds.

High: 56°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Sunday: Back above freezing in the overnight with a warm afternoon. Perfect for home tailgating as the Chiefs take on the Panthers!

Low: 44°

High: 64°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

