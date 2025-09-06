Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Chilly morning, perfect afternoon in Kansas City

KSHB 41 Weather Update

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Very chilly this morning, especially for September
  • The weekend looks nice, highs in the mid-70s
  • Warming to near 90 by late next week

KANSAS CITY FORECAST

Saturday: Super Saturday! Sunshine this afternoon and comfortable after a chilly and possibly foggy start.

Wind: W 5-10 mph

High: 74º

Tonight: Clear skies with cold conditions by morning.
Wind: ENE 5 mph

Low: 51º

Sunday: Super Sunday! Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer than Saturday.

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Low: 51º

High: 78º

Monday: Super Sunday! Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer than Saturday.
Wind: E 5-15 mph

Low: 55º

High: 81º

Report a typo

