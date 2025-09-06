KSHB 41 Weather | Chilly morning, perfect afternoon in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Very chilly this morning, especially for September
- The weekend looks nice, highs in the mid-70s
- Warming to near 90 by late next week
KANSAS CITY FORECAST
Saturday: Super Saturday! Sunshine this afternoon and comfortable after a chilly and possibly foggy start.
Wind: W 5-10 mph
High: 74º
Tonight: Clear skies with cold conditions by morning.
Wind: ENE 5 mph
Low: 51º
Sunday: Super Sunday! Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer than Saturday.
Wind: E 5-15 mph
Low: 51º
High: 78º
Monday: Super Sunday! Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer than Saturday.
Wind: E 5-15 mph
Low: 55º
High: 81º
