KSHB 41 Weather | Chilly morning, perfect afternoon in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Very chilly this morning, especially for September

The weekend looks nice, highs in the mid-70s

Warming to near 90 by late next week

KANSAS CITY FORECAST

Saturday: Super Saturday! Sunshine this afternoon and comfortable after a chilly and possibly foggy start.

Wind: W 5-10 mph

High: 74º

Tonight: Clear skies with cold conditions by morning.

Wind: ENE 5 mph

Low: 51º

Sunday: Super Sunday! Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer than Saturday.

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Low: 51º

High: 78º

Monday: Super Sunday! Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer than Saturday.

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Low: 55º

High: 81º

