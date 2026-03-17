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KSHB 41 Weather | Chilly St. Patrick's Day ahead of much warmer weather

Chilly St. Patrick's Day ahead of much warmer weather
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A cloudy, chilly St. Patrick's Day with evening showers possible
  • Much warmer the rest of the week
  • 80-degree weather Friday-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

St. Patrick's Day: Mostly cloudy, with a chance for light rain showers after 4PM. Winds increase through the afternoon.
High: 40°
Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, then a gradually clearing sky toward daybreak.
Low: 37°
Wind: WSW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and much warmer!
Low: 37°
High: 69°
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
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