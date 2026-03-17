KSHB 41 Weather | Chilly St. Patrick's Day ahead of much warmer weather

WEATHER HEADLINES



A cloudy, chilly St. Patrick's Day with evening showers possible

Much warmer the rest of the week

80-degree weather Friday-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

St. Patrick's Day: Mostly cloudy, with a chance for light rain showers after 4PM. Winds increase through the afternoon.

High: 40°

Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, then a gradually clearing sky toward daybreak.

Low: 37°

Wind: WSW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and much warmer!

Low: 37°

High: 69°

Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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